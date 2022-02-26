Horse dies from training injury at Santa Anita Park - second in 2022

A 5-year-old mare died Saturday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park.

Warren's Showtime — who had eight first-place finishes among her 26 career races — "fell while exercising at Santa Anita this morning, requiring euthanasia," Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, told City News Service.

Marten added that exercise rider Jacinto Munoz was thrown from his mount, but was uninjured.

Warren's Showtime broke a front leg during the early morning workout at the Arcadia track, the Daily Racing Form reported.

"She was working beautifully, switched leads at the three-sixteenths pole, and broke down," trainer Craig Lewis told the industry publication. "I was watching the work ... and everybody was marveling at what a beautiful- moving filly she was. Fate intervened."

Santa Anita officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about the injury.

Warren's Showtime is the second horse to die at Santa Anita this year from a training injury. Dylans Wild Cat, a 4-year-old filly with two career wins, died on Feb. 3.

On Dec. 6 of last year, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died at the end of a workout at Santa Anita. A necropsy failed to determine a definitive cause of death, the CHRB said. The necropsy found an anti-ulcer medication and a diuretic in the 3-year-old colt's system, consistent with earlier reports, but "no other drugs, heavy metals or toxicants were detected."

Media Spirit was stripped of the Kentucky Derby victory because of a drug violation.

