Honda Center set to welcome back fans: Here's what to expect

The Honda Center was set to welcome back fans Friday night for the first time in over a year when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Honda Center will be operating at 10% capacity and has new and updated policies and procedures in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will have a chance to attend the remaining five home games of the Anaheim Ducks regular season.

"We are excited to be together again with our dedicated fans this Friday. Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our guests, employees, athletes, coaches, and members of the media," said Tim Ryan, Honda Center. "We have enhanced our policies and procedures under the guidance of state and local public health orders, as well as mandated NHL protocols. When deemed appropriate by health agencies, we look forward to the day when we can reopen at full capacity."

Among the changes for fans when they return to the Honda Center are mandated face coverings, symptom and health checks, no bags, and no food or drinks inside the area.

