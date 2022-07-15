Homicide investigation launched outside San Pedro hospital

A homicide investigation was launched on Friday morning after a shooting victim who sought medical aid was declared dead in an SUV that was parked outside the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in San Pedro.

The location and circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown.

Video from SkyFOX shows the black Toyota RAV4 that pulled into the hospital parking lot was riddled with bullet holes. A short time later, the victim who was in the passenger seat, was pronounced dead by authorities.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are currently at the scene.

SkyFOX was overhead as the driver of the SUV was taken into custody for questioning.

No further information was immediately released.

