Homeowner shoots, kills alleged suspect in attempted Granada Hills home invasion
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - A suspect was shot to death by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion robbery Saturday morning in Granada Hills, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched at about 5 a.m. to a home in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue, near Rinaldi Avenue, regarding a "hot prowler" call, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
SUGGESTED:
- Suspect arrested after San Dimas man shot dead outside house in follow-home robbery
- Possible motive revealed in murder of California social justice advocate killed inside own home
No other injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story, stay with FOX 11 for the latest.