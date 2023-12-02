Homeowner shoots, kills alleged suspect in attempted Granada Hills home invasion

A suspect was shot to death by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion robbery Saturday morning in Granada Hills, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at about 5 a.m. to a home in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue, near Rinaldi Avenue, regarding a "hot prowler" call, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story, stay with FOX 11 for the latest.