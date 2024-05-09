Remembering LASD Deputy Alfredo 'Freddy' Flores

Memorial services were scheduled on Thursday for fallen Los Angeles County Deputy Alfredo "Freddy" Flores, who was a 22-year veteran of the force.

Deputy Flores was seriously injured during a training exercise last October and in late April, the LASD confirmed he died from his injuries.

Flores and another deputy were critically injured when an equipment malfunction resulted in a fire and explosion at a mobile shooting range at the Pitches Detention Center, City News Service reported.

"While law enforcement officers and their families are acutely aware of the inherent risks associated with the position, nothing could have prepared us for his untimely departure due to injuries sustained stemming from the malfunction of equipment during a training drill. Freddy's loss is a devastating blow, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy. We thank the community for their support during this incredibly difficult time," his family said in a statement provided through their lawyer, Joe A. Nunez.

According to the LASD, Flores worked at various departments including the Sylmar juvenile office, Altadena Station, Court Services West Bureau, and the North County Correctional Facility.

"He was well-respected in the Department and in the community and his passing will leave a huge void in the hearts of many who knew him. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Flores family, friends, and colleagues during this tragic time," the LASD said in a statement.

An investigation into the incident continues. All mobile ranges will remain closed until further notice, Luna said.

