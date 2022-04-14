Homeless man charged with shooting three people at Ventura business

A homeless man was charged Thursday in a shooting that injured three people earlier this week at a business in Ventura.

Glandros June, 26, was charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person. He is also charged with special allegations for use of a firearm, inflicting great bodily injury, and committing a crime while out on bail on two separate pending felony cases.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ventura triple shooting: Gunman who shot 3 after argument sought

Investigators said that on Monday, June opened fire at a tattoo parlor in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura, striking three people.

Two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. One was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

He was identified as the suspect and arrested in Newbury Park on Tuesday.

June was arraigned on Thursday where he pled not guilty to all counts and allegations. He remains in custody without bail.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, June faces a maximum possible sentence of 48 years to life in prison.

