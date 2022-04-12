Ventura triple shooting: Gunman who shot 3 after argument sought

A gunman suspected of shooting three people after an argument outside a Ventura business Monday remains on the loose, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue, the Ventura Police Department.

Responding officers found three people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, an argument between two women and a man happened inside the business, then continued outside where the shooting happened.

Police said the gunman drove away from the scene in an unknown car.

Two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. One was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 805-339-4444.

