Homeless encampment being cleaned up near SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI

As cleanup efforts are underway in Inglewood, some wonder if those battling homelessness in the area are being swept under the rug.

First reported by TMZ, crews were in Inglewood clearing out some homeless encampments at an area not too far from SoFi Stadium.

The cleanup efforts come just days before the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI. The timing of the cleanup efforts prompted a discussion of whether the unhoused communities are being ignored in Southern California.

