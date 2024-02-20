Homeless camps in Sun Valley sewers are cause for concerns, firefighters say

The large sewers off Tuxford Street and San Fernando Road in Sun Valley were built to stop the serious flooding at that intersection that would regularly strand drivers during rains. But the Sun Valley Watershed, as it's called, has become the gathering spot for people setting up tents, even using the extra large sewer as cover when it's windy.

People living in sewers is an issue, explain fire officials not only in Los Angeles County, but Orange County, where during the last rainstorm more than a week ago, a pregnant woman ended up trapped in the grate of the sewer she was living in, where it drains into the Santa Ana River. Crews managed to get her out, and she's expected to be okay.

While city officials all over are asking people living on the streets to seek safe shelter away from the rain, some are not moving. Businesses near the Sun Valley Watershed have complained about the sewers being blocked by shopping carts and items belonging to the people living there. They also have complained about the blocked sewers off Tuxford, which floods regularly, they explain, but see no immediate end to the problem.

Those living in the Watershed area told us they felt perfectly safe in the situation. Local fire station personnel said off camera they worry about them, and have asked them to leave, but can't force them to.