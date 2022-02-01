Home invasion robbery suspects in SoCal lured victim through dating app, police say

Home invasion robbery suspects in Southern California are accused of luring the victim through a dating app before breaking into his apartment and attempting to rob him at gunpoint.

Last Tuesday, the Riverside Police Department arrested 20-year-old Julio Salinas, of Highland, and 21-year-old Carlos Marin, of Colton in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Both men were later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for home invasion robbery, conspiracy, and weapons charges.

Julio Salinas (L) Carlos Marin (R) Credit: Riverside Police Dept. (FOX 11)

Police said that the Aug. 19 robbery occurred at an apartment in the 3900 block of Iowa Avenue, located in the University neighborhood of Riverside. The male victim met the suspect using a common dating app and arranged to meet in person. During the meeting, a second suspect broke into the victim’s apartment and both attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint.

The suspects fled the apartment prior to police arriving and were not located during an extensive area check, according to Riverside Police.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

During the course of the investigation, detectives scoured through evidence and were eventually able to identify the two suspects. Detectives said that one of the guns used in the robbery was found along with money related to the illegal sale of "ghost" firearms and evidence of other nefarious activities.

"Detectives would like to remind those who engage in online dating and use dating apps of a few safety tips provided by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), a national sexual assault hotline and website to help prevent sexual violence, assist survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice," Riverside Police wrote in a press release.

Use different photos for your dating profile

Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles

Check out your potential date on social media

Block and report suspicious users.

More information and resources can be found at www.rainn.org.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.