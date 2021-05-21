Hollywood's Magic Castle reopens after year-long closure

Hollywood will regain a little magic, as the Magic Castle, the world-famous private clubhouse for magicians, reopens its doors Friday.

The club, which closed on March 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will initially operate at reduced capacity -- open Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for members and their invited guests, according to The Academy of Magical Arts.

To allow members adequate opportunity to access the Magic Castle, guest passes will not be accepted during the initial phase of reopening, officials said.

Magic shows will initially be broadcast in showrooms via recorded video, with plans to expand to live entertainment options outdoors and an eventual return to live entertainment indoors as quickly as COVID-19 guidelines permit.

The popular Dine & Delight to-go dining program -- launched during pandemic restrictions -- will continue for the time being on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Orders may be placed at MagicCastle.com

"We are thrilled to take the initial step of reopening our doors and welcoming our members back to their magical clubhouse,'' said Randy Sinnott, Jr., president of the AMA's board of directors,

"As COVID restrictions decrease in the coming weeks and months, the club will continue to carefully and responsibly expand operations to the extent possible and begin to accept guest passes as we bring magic back to the lives of Angelenos.''