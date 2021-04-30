Rediscover the California Science Center
In this segment of Rediscover California, Sandra Endo takes us to the California Science Center.
Rediscover the California Science Center
In this segment of Rediscover California, Sandra Endo takes us to the California Science Center to take a look at the new exhibit 'The Art of the Brick: A Life in LEGO.'
Rediscover Little Tokyo part 2
In this segment of Rediscover California, Sandra Endo takes us to Little Tokyo.
Rediscover Little Tokyo part 1
In this segment of Rediscover California, Sandra Endo takes us to Little Tokyo.