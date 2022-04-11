Hollywood's Magic Castle bought by video game maker

article

The world-famous Magic Castle has a new owner.

It was announced Monday that magician and entertainer Randy Pitchford is purchasing the clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts. Pitchford is known as the founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, which developed the Borderlands franchise.

"The Magic Castle is like bedrock - the center point of magic. The people who think of the Castle as their home and the place itself seem to have magical properties that have created and inspired some of the world’s greatest entertainers," said Pitchford. "I’m proud to be trusted to both give back to the place that made me to become the custodian of the Magic Castle and to work with its members and the Larsen family to ensure our most incredible club house grows and thrives for decades to come."

Pitchford, who is the grandnephew of the celebrated 20th century master magician the Great Cardini, purchased the Magic Castle from the Glover family, which had owned the property since 1961 when Thomas O. Glover bought the home and land. In that same year, Glover leased the building to William (Bill) Larsen Jr., Irene Larsen, and Milt Larsen, all of whom began the Magic Castle.

Several famous faces in the magic community and celebrities performed over the years at the Magic Castle, including Orson Welles, Johnny Carson, Steve Martin, and Neil Patrick Harris, who was a past president of the AMA.

The Magic Castle, the clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts, is private, allowing entrance only to members and their guests, or through courtesy invitations which are available to magicians visiting from out of the United States. More information on the Magic Castle can be found here.

