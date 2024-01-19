LAPD investigating 4 armed robberies in Hollywood Hills, Studio City in 90-minute timeframe

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating a series of armed robberies from the Hollywood Hills to Studio City late Thursday night, with businesses including a smoke shop falling victim to the crime spree.

The wave of crime reportedly began around 8:30 p.m. at Poquito Más, a Mexican restaurant located near the intersection of Lankershim and Cahuenga boulevards. Employees at the establishment were held at gunpoint and robbed in front of terrified patrons.

Authorities were exploring the possibility that the same pair of armed suspects also targeted the Elite Smoke shop, situated about a quarter-mile from the initial crime scene. The culprits reportedly stole thousands in cash before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said the crime spree continued to the Universal Liquor Store in Studio City, located on the 3700 block of Cahuenga Blvd. The cashier there was also held at gunpoint as money was taken from the register.

It doesn't end there.

LAPD detectives were also investigating a possible connection between these incidents and a robbery at a 7-Eleven off the 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard.

SUGGESTED: Anaheim liquor store employees robbed at gunpoint

In all four cases, the suspects were described as men wearing dark clothes and ski masks, armed with handguns. LAPD officials confirmed that the entire series of robberies took place within a 90-minute timeframe, between 8:30 and 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is urged to contact the LAPD's North Hollywood Station.