Anaheim liquor store employees robbed at gunpoint

Surveillance video captured the moments when two employees were robbed at gunpoint at a liquor store in Anaheim toward the end of their shift early Thursday morning.

Magicland Market is located off the 5 Freeway and Katella Avenue, located less than a mile away from Disneyland.

Video shows two men dressed in dark clothing and face covers walking into the store around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and within seconds, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the cashier working behind the counter. The suspect proceeded to demand cash from the register and the safe below the counter as the visibly shaken cashier complied.

Meanwhile, a second employee was brought behind the counter by the second suspect. At that point, both suspects proceeded to steal the cash while yelling at the employees with their hands up.

Thankfully, no weapons were fired and no injuries were reported. It appears no patrons were inside the store during the robbery.

The suspects had left the scene by the time Anaheim police officers arrived.

Investigators were at the scene reviewing surveillance footage and canvassing the store for clues.