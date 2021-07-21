Hollywood area restaurant to close temporarily after fully vaccinated staff member tests positive for COVID

article

A restaurant in the Hollywood area has decided to close temporarily after a fully vaccinated staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Village Idiot made the announced online saying, "We will be closed temporarily while our staff is tested for coronavirus. We will reopen when we believe it is safe to do so."

According to the restaurant, they experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19 with one of their fully vaccinated staff members.

Meanwhile Bottega Louie, a popular Italian restaurant, has decided to close temporarily due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

In a Instagram post, the restaurant announced that their West Hollywood and Downtown LA locations would be closed to guests for a few days.

They say this move is out of an abundance of caution.

There is no date on when the restaurants will reopen.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we’ve been navigating the days ahead. Rest assured, we’ve been working diligently to create a safe environment for you and for our staff. With the current state and county mandates, our downtown location will remain temporarily closed pending further notice," it stated on their website.

Los Angeles County marked its 12th consecutive day of one thousand or more new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, while also noting a slight uptick in infections occurring among staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, despite the relatively high rate of vaccinations in such settings.

