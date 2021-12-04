Holidays by the Sea to be held at LA Waterfront in San Pedro

"Holidays by the Sea" will be held Saturday at the LA Waterfront in San Pedro and include the Harbor Afloat Parade, games and activities for children and a tree lighting.

The family event will begin at 4 p.m., with the tree lighting scheduled at 5 p.m. at the newly-completed Town Square and Promenade at Sixth Street and Harbor Boulevard.

Families are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweaters and join in for the night of activities, which also include street carolers, holiday music, arts and crafts for children, cornhole and spin-the-wheel games, an "Elf Pet Parade" of best-dressed animals, and a preview of the Harbor Department's "Timmy The Duck" landside float that will be featured in the Wilmington and San Pedro street parades.

A toy drive will also be held. Unwrapped toys can be brought to be donated to local children.

"The LA Waterfront is on its way to becoming a world-class entertainment center and the inaugural Holidays by the Sea celebration will give Angelenos and beyond a sneak preview of the types of events we can expect to see in the near future," said Councilman Joe Buscaino, whose district includes San Pedro.

"We are transitioning from imagining the possibilities for the LA Waterfront and West Harbor to actually experiencing them so I encourage everyone to join us for the first event of the new entertainment capital of the South Bay!"

Buscaino will join Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-San Pedro, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Harbor Commissioners Dianne Middleton and Anthony Pirozzi for the inaugural LA Waterfront tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

People can also watch the Harbor Afloat Parade's boats from the currently-under-construction section of the Promenade south of Sixth Street, which will be open on Saturday night only. The Downtown Harbor north of the Los Angeles Maritime Museum also offers an ideal vantage point to watch the parade.

"The Port of Los Angeles has delivered another key section of the LA Waterfront -- this time, the main pedestrian linkage between historic downtown San Pedro and the water's edge," said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.

"This event will be a wonderful opportunity to have a front row seat for the Holiday Afloat boat parade, and ring in the holidays on San Pedro's downtown waterfront with family and friends."

During the event, people can also hop on and hop off the San Pedro rubber-tire trolley for free to get around the San Pedro Historic Waterfront District. Parking is available at the Topaz Building in downtown San Pedro and at the north end of the former Ports O'Call parking lot. Limited parking is available for people with disabilities and seniors is available at Sixth Street and Harbor Boulevard.

