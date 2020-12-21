Holiday gift guide: Last-minute deals to snag that will arrive before Christmas

Christmas is Friday — can you believe it? If you still need those last-minute items - we have a treat for you. Huge deals on gift ideas for every category - and they'll get to you by Christmas. Michelle Sandland, of "The Discount Darling," stopped by Good Day LA Monday to sleigh us with her deals.

1. Kate Spade Shoulder Bag

2. Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

3. Men’s Ralph Lauren Quarter-Zip Pullover

4. Contixo Kids Learning Tablet

5. Google Nest Mini

6. Power XL Vortex Air Fryer

7. Mr. Coffee Automatic Dual Shot Espresso/Cappuccino System

