Holiday album to help support musicians struggling during pandemic

For bands and solo artists, music is medicine. But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down bars and music venues, emerging artists are suffering.

Terrell Edwards not only lost his office -- the stage -- he also lost his dad to COVID-19.

"My dad always told me when things are feeling bad, to give back so that's what we're doing," Edwards, who is a musician, said. "It all will work out if we just help each other and stay strong."

He and 19 other musicians created "Voice of Hope," a digital Christmas album for $5, all with original music.

Proceeds for the Christmas album will allow Woodland Hills' Valley Cultural Foundation to sponsor future concerts that would help up-and-coming artists make it big.

"You never know who is listening who might say, 'He's the next Tony Bennett!'" said Valley Cultural Foundation CEO Nora Ross.

Former KOST 103.5 DJ Mark Wallengren hosts the album with 35 years of interviewing many of the music stars we know nad love.

"She was a teenager when she came in and the first time I heard her voice I went, 'Well, this is going to be something special.' That young artist was Celine Dion, international superstar," Wallengren said.

In times of trouble, music always seems to be our friend. Now, some of those musicians need our help.

"Music gets into your soul and brings you back to time, a place or a memory. It brings up emotion. And when you have a singer who says I’m speaking to you, you just kind of have that response that I’m there in the moment and this person is actually talking to me," Ross said.

Edwards said the holiday season is the time to spread joy.

"There is nothing about the holiday season that’s going to make you feel unhappy unless you think about unhappiness long enough. Twelve to thirteen songs on this album, I guarantee it’s going to bring some joy to your situation, no matter what you’re facing right now. It’s done it from me so I know it’ll do it for other people too," Edwards said.

Those interested in checking out the album can click here for more information.

