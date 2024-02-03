Historic Rancho Cucamonga church damaged by fire; repairs not covered by insurance

article

A church in the Etiwanda area of Rancho Cucamonga is looking to rebuild, after a fire damaged portions of the building were damaged in a fire last month.

The fire broke out at the Etiwanda Community Church around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District. Fire crews were called out to the church after reports that an outlet inside the church was smoking. It took firefighters about half an hour to put the fire out, preventing it from spreading to any other parts of the church.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rancho Cucamonga Fire District

Because of the fire and the firefight, however, the church said portions of the building and much of the basement have fire and water damage. After trying to work through the church's insurance company, officials said that many of the repairs will not be covered.

"As you can imagine, restoring a historical building presents numerous unique and costly challenges," church officials wrote on social media.

While the church has been able to continue service and Bible Study in the days since the fire, they're looking for community donations to help with the restorations. More information can be found on the church's website, etiwandachurch.com.