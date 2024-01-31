Fire at Monrovia elementary school breaks out

A fire broke out at a Monrovia school on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Authorities received the 911 call at approximately 7:40 a.m. and responded to Bradoaks Elementary School in Monrovia.

Upon arriving at the 900 block of E. Lemon Ave. location, authorities noticed smoke and a small fire. They said the Monrovia Fire Department was immediately dispatched.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out before school officially started, but the main concern of authorities was for the children arriving at early drop-off, and the faculty on campus already preparing for their morning.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Bradoaks Elementary School classes are canceled until further notice.