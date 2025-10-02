Hispanic Heritage Month: Iconic radio show 'The Art Laboe Connection' lives on with new host

The Brief "The Art Laboe Connection" is continuing on with a new host, Angel "Mr. Angel Baby" Rodriguez. The show remains a staple in the Hispanic and Latino community of Greater Los Angeles, a connection that began with Laboe's dances and concerts decades ago. The show still features listener dedications, including from incarcerated individuals, and a Latina producer from the original Art Laboe team.



Following the death of legendary radio host Art Laboe, his long-running show, "The Art Laboe Connection," continues with a new host and producer.

The show remains popular, particularly within the Hispanic and Latino communities of Greater Los Angeles, and still features listener dedications, including those from incarcerated individuals.

A cultural staple for Hispanic families in Southern California

What we know:

For over 70 years, Laboe hosted his radio show in California, working until his death at age 97.

The show was a cultural staple for many Hispanic families in Southern California.

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Art Laboe circa 1970 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Expand

The show is now hosted by Angel "Mr. Angel Baby" Rodriguez, with Joanna "JoMo" Morones as the producer.

Both the host and producer are Hispanic.

Continuing the show's legacy

What they're saying:

Angel Rodriguez expressed his honor in continuing the show's legacy.

"I feel honored to be representing the Chicano/Latino community, it's all God's plans you know?" said Rodriguez.

He also spoke about the power of the show's music, "Music is a way of life. Oldies but Goodies especially. You're happy? Put on some Oldies, sing along and have some fun. You're sad? Put on some Oldies, sing along, have some fun you know?"

Joanna Morones noted the show's deep connection to the Hispanic community.

"East LA is predominantly Hispanic so from those days of doing the shows in El Monte, is when the love, the meeting of Art Laboe and Hispanics really truly began," said Morones.

Beloved radio pioneer

The backstory:

Laboe, who was Armenian-American, was widely known and embraced by the Hispanic and Latino community in Greater Los Angeles.

He was a radio pioneer who helped desegregate Southern California by bringing together diverse music lovers at his dances and concerts.

Art Laboe, a disc jockey since World War II, hosts his radio show six nights each week, taking requests and dedications, March 2, 2009. / Getty Images

Laboe was also the first radio DJ to take call-in dedications and coined the phrase "Oldies, but Goodies."

Listen to "The Art Laboe Connection"

What you can do:

The Art Laboe Connection can be heard Sunday nights from 6 p.m. to midnight on the following stations:

KDAY 93.5 FM (Los Angeles, (Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire

Old School 93.5 FM KQAV in Lancaster/Palmdale.

It can also be heard Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to midnight on:

Old School 104.7 FM KQIE in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire

Old School 104.7 FM KOCP in Oxnard and Ventura.

Old School 93.5 FM KQAV in Lancaster/Palmdale.