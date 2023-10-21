Expand / Collapse search

Lottery jackpot increases to $114 million after no winners in latest Mega Millions drawing

City News Service

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing to $114 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Friday were 7, 29, 36, 49, 61 and the Mega number was 22. The estimated jackpot was $91 million.

The drawing was the fourth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.