Highest-earning LA County lifeguards raked in up to $392,000 in 2019: Report

A number of Los Angeles-based lifeguards are raking in the cash, with some of the highest earners taking home a six-figure paycheck, according to a new report.

The top seven highest-paid lifeguards in the area made more than $300,000 in 2019, according to OpenTheBooks.com, citing the latest data available. Meanwhile, another 82 racked in more than $200,000.

Fernando Boiteux -- who served as an acting chief lifeguard -- earned the most, notching $391,971 for the year. His base salary was $205,619. On top of that, he earned $60,452 in "perks" and $125,900 in benefits, according to OpenTheBooks.com CEO Adam Andrzejewski.

Following closely behind was Captain Daniel Douglas, earning $368,668. Douglas received $140,706 in base pay while also pulling in $131,493 in overtime pay, another $21,760 in "other pay" and $74,709 in benefits, according to the outlet.

Overtime pay was a key driver for pushing salaries into the high six-figures. More than 30 lifeguards brought in between $50,000 and $131,493 in overtime.

Like Douglas, a handful of lifeguards made over $100,000 in overtime alone.

However, the outlet also discovered that most of the highest-paid lifeguards in the area were men. In fact, only two of the top 20 earners were women.

Last May, OpenTheBooks.com revealed that there are about 340,400 government employees boasting six-figure salary and pension checks. Additionally, the report cited that lifeguards in Los Angeles County were costing taxpayers $365,000 annually.

The report was first published by Forbes.

