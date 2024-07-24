Residents at Marina del Rey condo complex believe arsonist is targeting building

Residents at a Marina del Rey condo complex believe someone has been lighting fires on the property.

Residents at Marina City Club say since May, they've had about one fire per week and believe they are being targeted by a serial arsonist.

In June, photos showed damage done to a laundry room. In another incident, a custodian found lighter fluid next to a public bathroom near the tennis courts.

There's also letters from the Harbor and Beaches Commission asking property managers about fires in the men’s bathroom in the Albatross Breezeway and in the restroom of the west pool on July 8th.

"Everyone at the marina city club is concerned about all of the fires," said resident Teri Hirano.

In December, flames exploded at the nearby California Yacht Club, destroying it and injuring two fire personnel. The cause has yet to be released, but residents at the Marina Club are worried something similar could happen to them.

"We are very concerned because we have a lot of seniors and disabled in those building, three of those buildings are 18 stories high," Hirano added.

Elevators are marked saying don't use in case of a fire, with stairs as the only way out.

LA County Fire has responded to the building before and say they are investigating.

FOX 11 reached out to complex managers but have not heard back.