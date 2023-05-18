High tides flood streets, parking lots in Seal Beach

High tides are rolling into Southern California, causing problems in low-lying coastal areas in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement through Thursday evening in anticipation of breaking waves between four and six feet, with occasional sets between seven and eight feet.

On Thursday morning, a FOX 11 crew observed standing water and sea form close to the pier in Seal Beach, an area expected to be most impacted by the high tides. Overnight video from the scene shows flooded streets and parking lots.

The NWS warns of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions during high tide and are asking people to remain out of the water.