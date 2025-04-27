High-speed pursuit suspect escapes from police in North Hollywood

The Brief A high-speed pursuit involving a suspected DUI driver began at 8:25 p.m. in Sun Valley. The driver continued to evade police by running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the street. The suspect entered a large parking garage at NoHo West in North Hollywood.



A high-speed pursuit involving a suspected DUI driver ended in North Hollywood when the driver evaded police by entering a large parking garage.

The chase, which began in Sun Valley, saw the driver reaching speeds over 100 mph and maneuvering dangerously through traffic.

What we know:

The pursuit started at 8:25 p.m. Saturday near Webb Avenue and Rialto Street in Sun Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, when LAPD officers suspected the driver of a red sedan was under the influence and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The chase continued on the southbound 5 Freeway, with the sedan reaching speeds over 100 mph and weaving through traffic with its headlights off.

The driver exited the freeway at Hollywood Way, maintaining high speeds and running red lights, even driving on the wrong side of the street to bypass slower vehicles.

The pursuit concluded when the driver entered a parking garage at NoHo West, located at Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Oxnard Street.

Officers sealed off the garage exits and searched for the vehicle and driver.

What we don't know:

There have been no updates on whether the driver or vehicle was located within the parking garage.

The LAPD has not released further information regarding the outcome of the search.