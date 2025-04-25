LIVE: LA pursuit leads to standoff on Coldwater Canyon

Authorities were in a standoff with a suspect who led them on a slow-speed pursuit along canyon roads in Los Angeles County on Friday morning.

Slow-speed pursuit along Mulholland Drive

What we know:

Law enforcement sources told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette it all began in Hollywood, near Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, after the suspect got into an argument with her boyfriend.

He got out of the vehicle when she allegedly hit him and attempted to run him over. The pursuit was initiated shortly after Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a slow-moving gray pickup truck traveling along the famous Mulholland Drive with several LAPD patrol vehicles following close behind.

Due to the roadway's surrounding terrain, officers proceeded with caution.

Around 10:05 a.m., the suspect continued, even with flat tires, after officers deployed spike strips in hopes of putting the pursuit to an end.

A few moments later, the pursuit continued along Coldwater Canyon in Studio City where officers attempted a PIT maneuver. Still, the pursuit continued.

Shortly after the PIT maneuver, the suspect's vehicle was wedged between a resident's yard and multiple patrol vehicles. Video from SkyFOX showed the wheels of the suspect's vehicle were still spinning as the suspect continued with their attempts to evade officers.

Left with no choice but to wait in hopes not to further agitate the driver, traffic was at a standstill as drivers began turning around.

Just after 10:40 a.m., the female suspect got out of the vehicle and appeared to say something to the officers, before she got back into the truck.

It is believed the suspect was on the phone with crisis negotiators before a SWAT team arrived at the scene.

After failed attempts to get the suspect to surrender, around noon, three SWAT vehicles moved in and surrounded the truck.

What we don't know:

Coldwater Canyon remains closed in both directions. It's unknown when the roadway will reopen to traffic.