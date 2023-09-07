High school teacher in Monrovia accused of sexual misconduct with teen

article

A high school teacher in Monrovia accused of sexual misconduct with a teen has been arrested - and authorities believe there may be more victims.

According to police, 38-year-old Chad Robert Miller of Altadena allegedly met an underage girl on a social media app and exchanged messages with her over five months. They met in person and "engaged in several illicit sexual acts," police said.

Miller was a teacher at Canyon Oaks High School in Monrovia.

He was arrested on several charges including oral copulation with a minor and sexual penetration with a minor. His bail is set at $100,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME.