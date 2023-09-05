3 grand theft suspects arrested after high-speed chase with Brea police

Three people suspected of grand theft were arrested following a high-speed police chase Tuesday.

According to police, the chase started at the Brea Mall where the theft was committed.

During the chase, officers briefly lost track of the car but were able to locate the three suspects near Laurel Elementary School.

As a precaution, the school was placed on a temporary lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.

The three suspects were arrested, but have not yet been identified.

No other information was immediately available.