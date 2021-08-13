Hesperia police ask for public's help locating missing family of three

Hesperia Police sought the public's help Friday locating a missing family who reportedly vanished in October 2019.

John Roberts, 49, Julie Englehart, 49, and their daughter, Brooke Roberts, 11, were last heard from on October 6, 2019.

The family moved from Hesperia, California to Ozark, Alabama in 2017, where John grew up. After returning to Hesperia in 2019, the family lived at the Motel 6 on Cataba Road in Hesperia during September and the beginning of October 2019.

Police said that Englehart spoke with a relative on the phone on Oct. 6, 2019. During their conversation, she reportedly told the relative that she found a job cleaning used trailers for a business in the High Desert area, but didn't specify exactly where. Englehart told the relative the family was in the process of moving somewhere near Spring Valley Lake, California. She also told the relative she would call the following day, but she never did.

According to police, as of Aug. 12, 2021, no family members have seen or heard from Roberts, Englehart, or their daughter Brooke.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of the family to contact Detective Jason Schroeder at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station. He can be reached by email at JSchroeder@SBCSD.ORG or by phone at 760-947-1500.

