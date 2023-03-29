How much money do you need to live comfortably in Los Angeles?

From beaches to a wide array of delicious food to twelve professional league sports teams and everything in between, there are plenty of perks of living in Los Angeles – but of course, it comes at a price.

A new study from Smart Asset breaks down how much money people living in the largest metro areas in the United States need to make in order to live comfortably.

According to the study, a Los Angeles resident without children would need to make $76,710 after taxes to live comfortably.

The study is based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which uses the cost of housing, food, transportation, medical care and more.

RELATED: Here's what making $100,000 in Los Angeles 'feels like,' according to new study

In order to determine a "comfortable" lifestyle the study used the 50/30/20 rule, which requires 50% of after-tax income to go to needs, 30% to go to wants and 20% for savings or debt payments.

While Los Angeles made the top 10 at No. 6, somehow, it did not make the top five highest salaries needed for a single person – and was outranked by two other metro areas in California. Meanwhile, the Inland Empire ranked 11th at $67,060.

The study shows single residents in the San Francisco Bay Area need an $84,026 post-tax salary to live comfortably, and in San Diego, a $79,324 salary is needed.

While some residents are opting to leave the Golden State for cities in Arizona and Texas, several of those cities made the top 25 list as well.

RELATED: New billboard in LA, SF warn people not to move to Texas

See the full list below.

Salary After Taxes Needed to Live Comfortably in the 25 Largest Metro Areas

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA, $84,026 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA, $79,324 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH, $78,752 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, $78,524 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA, $77,634 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, $76,710 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, $76,194 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, $74,086 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, $70,892 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL, $67,740 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA, $67,060 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL, $67,056 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA, $66,580 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ, $65,670 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, $65,500 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, $65,148 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, $64,742 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, $62,908 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, $62,798 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX, $62,260 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, $62,110 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, $61,678 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX, $59,270 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, $58,358 St. Louis, MO-IL, $57,446

FOX 4's Digital Team contributed to this report.