Helicopter crashes in San Bernardino County with 6 people on board

article

A helicopter with six people on board crashed in San Bernardino County Friday night, according to officials.

The Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter crashed around Halloran Springs Rd. near Baker, California, around 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. There was a reported rain and snowstorm at the time of the crash.

Officials launched an investigation into the incident, which is ongoing.

The identities and conditions of the people on board have not yet been released. Officials did confirm that "several" fatalities were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.