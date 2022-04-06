Man carrying knife fatally shot by LAPD in Panorama City

article

A man believed to be armed with a knife was fatally shot by police in Panorama City.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an armed man in the 8700 block of Tobias Avenue a little after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect, believed to be a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department, not to be confused with LAPD, told FOX 11.

Officials did not specify what prompted the officer to shoot the suspect.

The dead person's identity has not been released as of Wednesday evening.

