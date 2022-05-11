Hearst Castle reopens after 2-year closure

The iconic, world-renowned Hearst Castle reopens to the public Wednesday, May 11, after a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe rainstorms that damaged the roads to the castle.

Over the past 10-months, the upper 2.25-mile portion of Hearst Castle Road was reconstructed as part of a $13.7 million project. Old asphalt was removed and recycled, new concrete retaining walls were installed and some of the historic stone retaining walls were restored by hand, according to the state.

SAN SIMEON, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Atmosphere at Hearst Castle Preservation Foundation - Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle on September 27, 2018 in San Simeon, CA. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Hearst Castle access road sees up to 850,000 visitors per year, including 22,000 bus trips per year.

The castle is also known for its Neptune Pool and Roman Pool.

Hearst Castle contains 115 rooms, guest cottages, two pools, and 8 acres of cultivated gardens.

The main house, "La Casa Grande," is home to Hearst's art collection and has hosted many influential guests, including President Calvin Coolidge, Winston Churchill, George Bernard Shaw, and Charlie Chaplin.

State Parks will celebrate the castle’s reopening and its delayed 100th anniversary with a new tour that takes a look at the life and career of Julia Morgan, the first certified female architect in California and the first American woman to head her own architectural office.

The special tour will highlight rarely seen areas of the castle that showcase Morgan's design skills in addition personal items, family photos, and photo displays of her architectural drawings.

Tour reservations are strongly recommended. You can make reservations online at HearstCastle.org or by calling 800-444-4445.

Tickets range from around $30 for adults depending on which tour you'd like to take and $15 for kids ages 5 to 12.