Health department warns of possible rabies exposure at Calamigos Ranch

The LA County Health Department is warning the public about a potential rabies exposure at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu.

A bat was handled by multiple people, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café inside the ranch on June 4. The health department is warning anyone who came in contact with the bat to contact their doctor and be evaluated for possible post-exposure rabies treatment.

According to the health department, bats can carry rabies and transmit the virus through bites and any infectious saliva. That bat has not been tested, so officials do not know for certain if it carries rabies.

"Rabies is caused by a virus and affects the nervous system of infected animals and people. The disease is progressive and, once symptoms start, can rapidly cause death from respiratory failure," the health department said in a statement.

Symptoms of rabies in people include fever, weakness, headache, a tingling sensation, anxiety, agitation, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, and difficulty swallowing. It can lead to a coma and even death.

The health department says anyone who might have been exposed is encouraged to contact 213-974-1234.