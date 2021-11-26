Hazing allegations remains the elephant in the room in Mater Dei's CIF SS D-I title run

Mater Dei and Servite met in the CIF South Section Division I title game for the first time, a matchup decades in the making for the rivals.

Fans and parents from both teams filled the stands at Veteran's Stadium in Long Beach for the much-anticipated game.

Beyond the excitement of Mater Dei's 27-7 victory over Servite, there was a lot of discussion about the hazing allegations surrounding Mater Dei.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OC high school football player injured in hazing ritual, lawsuit claims

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The family of a former player for Mater Dei High School's football team is suing in a civil lawsuit, alleging he suffered a brain injury in a team hazing ritual called "Bodies." In that ritual, two players allegedly repeatedly punch each other until one surrenders.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court, accuses the team's head coach, Bruce Rollinson, of having a dismissive attitude about the alleged hazing.

Rob Wigod, the Commissioner of Athletics for the CIF Southern Section told Fox 11 that the allegations are "serious" and will "need to be addressed."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.