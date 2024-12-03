Hannah Kobayashi's aunt speaks out after LAPD says she 'willingly' went to Mexico

The Brief Hannah Kobayashi's aunt says she will continue to search for her even after the LAPD reclassified her case as that of a "voluntary missing person." Kobayashi was reported missing by her family on Nov. 12 after she missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at LAX days earlier on Nov. 8. During a press conference Monday, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell said they had determined Kobayashi crossed the border into Mexico on Nov. 12 based on surveillance footage.



LOS ANGELES – Hannah Kobayashi's aunt is speaking out after police say she "willingly" crossed the border into Mexico, reclassifying her case as one involving a "voluntary missing person."

"I was not made aware of this development until just hours before their press conference. I have not seen the footage myself, but I trust the LAPD has done their due diligence to confirm it was her," Kobayashi's aunt Larie Pidgeon said in a statement. "I want to thank the LAPD for their hard work and the resources they have dedicated to this search. I know they’ve worked tirelessly, and their efforts have brought us to this new piece of the puzzle."

Kobayashi was reported missing by her family on Nov. 12 after she missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at LAX days earlier on Nov. 8.

The 30-year-old's phone last pinged at LAX on Nov. 11, where she was seen talking to an American Airlines agent but did not board a flight, according to her family.

During a press conference Monday, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell said they had determined Kobayashi crossed the border into Mexico on Nov. 12 based on surveillance footage.

"We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the U.S. Embassy to let us know that you're safe," he said. "She has a right to her privacy and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her. A simple message could reassure those who care about her."

McDonnell said that Kobayashi was "alone, with her luggage and appeared unharmed" when she went to Mexico and that there was no evidence she was "being trafficked or is the victim of foul play."

Additionally, police said the investigation determined that Kobayashi had "expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity" in the past, McDonnell said.

Reacting to the new development, Pidgeon said "the search is not over" and they remain "committed to doing everything possible to bring her home safely."

"Hannah never mentioned any plans to travel to Mexico, and no one in her life knew she intended to go there. What alarms me even more is her complete disconnection from her phone, her social media, and her world—this is not who she is. And I can’t shake the last messages she sent friends and family," the statement from Pidgeon continued.

"Even in those text messages, it just didn't seem like her or it seemed like someone else, or maybe someone did something to her to alter her state of mind, because that's not how she normally speaks," sister Sydni said in a prior statement.

Just days ago, McDonnell said Kobayashi had intentionally missed her flight on Nov. 8.

"On Friday November 8th, 23-year-old Hannah Kobayashi missed her connecting flight from LAX to New York, which the investigation determined was intentional," McDonnell said.

Kobayashi's family refuted the claims, saying some of the details shared by McDonnell about the case were incorrect.

In a tragic turn of events, last week, Hannah’s father Ryan Kobayashi, who had traveled to Los Angeles to look for his daughter, was found dead after apparently jumping from a parking garage near LAX.

According to the LA County Department of Medical Examiner, the 58-year-old's death was ruled a suicide caused by "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries."

"Please, continue to share Hannah’s story. Keep her in your thoughts and prayers," Pidgeon said.

Police say Kobayashi's case will remain open until she's assured to be safe.