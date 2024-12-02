Hannah Kobayashi: Missing woman safely crossed U.S.-Mexico border, LAPD says

The Brief Hannah Kobayashi safely crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on November 12, according to LAPD. LAPD has since ruled her disappearance as "voluntary." LAPD has not contacted police in Mexico for updates as of December 2.



This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The ongoing search for Hannah Kobayashi has officially gone from becoming a nationwide case to an international incident.

Kobayashi, a 30-year-old woman from Hawaii who was last seen at LAX, has safely crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, according to an update from the Los Angeles Police Department Monday, December 2.

LAPD said Kobayashi crossed the border on November 12 – the same day her family in Hawaii reported the 30-year-old as missing. Police add foul play is not being suspected in Kobayashi ending up in Mexico for nearly three weeks prior to the Dec. 2 update. Human trafficking is also being ruled out by LAPD as police claimed she left Southern California on foot and alone.

LAPD says it may revisit this case should Kobayashi return to the United States.

"We've basically done everything we can do at this point. She's left the nation, left the country and another nation now," McDonnell said on December 2.

McDonnell said the department has not interacted with police in Mexico regarding Kobayashi's whereabouts.

"I haven't had any interaction," he said on December 2.

The latest update in the search for Kobayashi comes about a week after her father, Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead in Los Angeles County.

Ryan Kobayashi, aged 58, was found with "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries" in a parking lot near LAX on November 24. LA County ruled his death a suicide.

As for a message to family members and friends of Hannah and Ryan Kobayashi, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell issued the following message:

"I'm very sorry to the family for all that they've been through throughout this ordeal. We're very sorry for their loss," McDonnell said on December 2. "I don't know the words [that] can express the feelings that they're going through during this very difficult time. But there's a lot of people very much in support of what they're going through."

Over the weekend, LAPD – who is among the departments investigating Kobayashi's disappearance – revealed the young woman intentionally missed her flight from LAX to New York. LAPD also issued a correction from earlier reports that Kobayashi is 30 years old, not 23.

At the time of the "intentionally missed" flight speculation, Kobayashi's family refuted LAPD's claims. Below was a statement released, in part, by the missing woman's sister Sydni Kobayashi:

"These alleged findings have yet to be relayed to my mother and I directly from the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department or any detective involved in Hannah’s case… The lack of communication surrounding some important details has left us feeling excluded from potentially crucial developments. However, we do remain hopeful and optimistic that the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in their power to assist us in locating Hannah."

