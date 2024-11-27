Cause of death revealed for father of Hannah Kobayashi, woman who went missing near LAX

The Brief Ryan Kobayashi apparently jumped to his death from a parking structure near LAX, according to police. Kobayashi's cause of death was listed as "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries," according to the medical examiner's report. Kobayashi had been in LA searching for his daughter Hannah, who was last seen at LAX earlier this month.



LOS ANGELES – The cause of death of Ryan Kobayashi, the father of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi, has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

According to the report, "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries" caused Kobayashi's death, which was ruled a suicide.

The 58-year-old's body was found in a parking lot near Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 24, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 4 a.m. reporting a body found in the area. Police said Kobayashi apparently jumped to his death from a parking structure.

"The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today. After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably," the family said in a statement released through a nonprofit group helping with the search for Hannah Kobayashi.

"Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah," the statement read.

Hannah Kobayashi was reported missing by her family on Nov. 12 after she missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at LAX days earlier on Nov. 8.

Since her disappearance, the elder Kobayashi - who said he was estranged from his daughter - had spoken on behalf of his family as they begged the public for help in the search.

"I just wish I could have been there more for her. Trying to find her is everything," he told FOX 11 during a rally outside Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles last week.

"Ryan was one of the most incredible, compassionate, loving, yet very sensitive man. He had a really big heart," Larie Pidgeon, Hannah Kobayashi's aunt, told FOX 11's Hailey Winslow. "We believe that after 12 days of searching, with maybe an hour of sleep each night… having all the possibilities swirl… we think Ryan basically broke, and he couldn't take it, and he took his life."

The family said they do not believe he had anything to do with Hannah's disappearance.

"It was just a broken father who couldn't take it any longer," Pidgeon said.

Security footage obtained by Kobayashi's family shows her leaving the airport on Nov. 8, wearing a black hoodie, tie-dye leggings, and carrying a dark green backpack.

According to her family, Kobayashi was seen at The Grove on Nov. 9 and 10. On the 10th, Kobayashi posted to her Instagram a black-and-white photo from the two-day Nike and LeBron James event she apparently attended at the shopping center located about 14 miles north of the airport.

Kobayashi returned to LAX on Nov. 11 but did not board a flight, according to the family, who said she was seen talking to an American Airlines agent for nearly 40 minutes to rebook a flight. That's the last time Kobayashi's phone pinged.

"It's just very unlike her to disappear," said sister Sydni Kobayashi.

Concerns grew when family said they received "strange" messages from her cell phone that "didn't sound like her."

"Even in those text messages, it just didn't seem like her or it seemed like someone else, or maybe someone did something to her to alter her state of mind, because that's not how she normally speaks," Sydni said.

The family said they also obtained surveillance video showing Kobayashi in the area of the Pico Metro station near Crypto.com Arena. It's unclear when the footage was taken, but the family indicated that "it is evident Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone."

They said that based on that evidence, Hannah was in extreme danger and possibly being sex trafficked.

"That fear is still with the family, very fearful of that," Pidgeon said.

Hannah Kobayashi is described as 5'10", 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has freckles on her face and a tattoo of a knife on her forearm, according to the LAPD.

If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.