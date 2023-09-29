Halloween 2023: Where to celebrate in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Spooky season is here and almost everywhere you go, you can find a pumpkin-flavored version of your favorite treats.
Los Angeles may not be as picturesque as some other parts of the nation in the fall, but Southern California’s phenomenal weather makes it a great time to celebrate this special time of year.
Below are some places where you can celebrate Halloween across SoCal.
- Halloween in Los Angeles County
- Halloween in Orange County
- Halloween in the Inland Empire
- Halloween in Ventura County