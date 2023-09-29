Halloween 2023: scope these Orange County spooky scenes

Calling all ghosts and ghouls! Spooky season is just getting started throughout all of Orange County.

Here's a complete hit list of 2023 Halloween haunts in Anaheim, Huntington, Santa Ana and more.

Anaheim

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Spooky costumes, festive attractions and more, all at Disneyland Park & California Adventure.

Now through Oct. 31. Entry included with regular price of admission.

Click here for more information.

Tunnel of Terror Car Wash

Big Wave Car Wash @ 2219 Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim

Oct. 5-30, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Thurs., Fri., Sat.

Click here for more information.

Adventure City's Boo-tastic Halloween Party

1238 S Beach Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92804

Sept. 29th, Oct. 6th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th or 31st, 2023 | 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Anaheim Fall Festival & Halloween Parade

Downtown Anaheim | Center St Promenade, Anaheim, CA

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Fall Festival: 11 a.m.– 6 p.m. | Halloween Parade: 7 p.m.

Children under 12 can enter the costume contest, and furry friends can enjoy the Halloween Pooch Paw-parade.

Click here for more information.

Anaheim Hills Festival Halloween Spooktacular

8020 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 | 4-6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Nightmare on Center Street

435 W. Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Anaheim Plaza Trick-or-Treat

Anaheim Plaza Shopping Center | N. Euclid and Santa Ana Freeway, Anaheim, CA

Saturday 28, Oct. 2023 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A spooky costume event for children 12 and under.

Click here for more information.

Anaheim Town Square

State College & Lincoln

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023

Click here for more information.

Halloween Monster Mash & More

Anaheim Garden Walk | 321 W. Katella Ave, Anaheim

Every Weekend of Oct. 2023 | Friday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday, Sunday 4 p.m – 9 p.m.

A family-friendly outdoor event full of spooky entertainment.

Click here for more information.

Pumpkin City

2180 E. Lincoln, Anaheim, CA 92806

Sept. 29 – Oct. 31, 2023

Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Friday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Muzeo's Fall Outdoor Movie Nights

241 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92805

Thursday Nights, 5-8 p.m.

Check out this Halloween-themed movie lineup.

Oct. 19 – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oct. 26 – Hocus Pocus

Nov. 2 – Coco

Click here for more information.

Brea

Enchanted Country Pumpkins & Trees

480 N State College Blvd., Brea, CA 92821

Click here for more information.

Buena Park

Knott's Scary Farm & Camp Spooky

8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620

Scary Farm: Select Dates Sept. 14 – Oct. 31, 2023.

Camp Spooky: Daytime Thurs. – Sun. Sept. 28-Oct. 29, 2023 + Oct. 31, 2023.

The Southern California tradition is back for another spooky season with this family-friendly event.

Click here for more information.

Vampirates! at Pirates Dinner Adventure

7600 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620

Sept. 30 - Oct. 31, 2023.

Pirate-themed dinner theater is back, and this time for spooky season.

Click here for more information.

The 17th Room

Buena Park Mall | 8420 On the Mall, Buena Park, CA 90620

Sept. 22, 23, 29, 20 | Oct. 1, 5-8, 10, 12-15, 18-22, 24-31.

This "spin-chilling adventure," is part maze, part escape room.

Click here for more information.

Costa Mesa

Hana Field Pumpkin Patch

Hana Field Sunflowers | 427 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA

Fridays - Sundays, Sept. 30 – Oct. 29, 2023 | 10 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Experience a wagon ride through the pumpkin patch.

Click here for more information.

Seasonal Adventures Pumpkin Patch

88 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Oct. 1 – Oct. 31

Monday -Thursday 3 p.m.-9 p.m. | Friday 3 p.m.-10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

A large pumpkin selection all from local growers at the OC fairgrounds.

Click here for more information.

Barktober Fest

Tewinkle Park | 970 Arlington Drive, Costa Mesa

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Includes a pet costume party and open pet adoptions.

Click here for more information.

Scarecrow Festival

Lions Park Event Lawn

1845 Park Ave., Costa Mesa

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Dana Point

Halloween Festival on Amber Lantern

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Amber Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629

A spook-tacular block party that includes a kids' craft zone, pumpkin patch, raffle prizes and more.

Click here for more information.

Halloween Spooktacular & Trunk or Treat

Dana Point Community Center | 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 | 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Dana Point Police Services will be on-site for trick or treating with bloodhounds, the bomb squad, K-9 team, SWAT, and more.

Click here for more information.

Spooky Seas at the Ocean Institute

Ocean Institute – 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point, CA 92629

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

A family-friendly event with bioluminescence laser tag, a costume contest, trick or treating and live music.

Click for more information.

Fullerton

Downtown Fullerton Market Octo-Boo-Fest

125 E. Wilshire Ave., Fullerton

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 | 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Night of the Living Dead

Maverick Theater | 110 E. Walnut Avenue, Fullerton

Oct. 6 – 29, 2023

Friday 8 p.m. | Saturday 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. | Sunday 7 p.m.

A full ⅓ mile walk immersive experience through a ‘zombie outbreak.’

Click here for more information.

Haunted Fullerton Walking Tours

Hosted by Fullerton Museum

Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 2023 TBA | 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A guided walk through some of Fullerton's most haunted sites.

Click here for more information.

Garden Grove

Dark Harvest Haunted Attraction

10201 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Friday, Sept. 29 – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 | Open Friday, Saturday & Sunday Only + Halloween

Click here for more information.

Jack O'Lantern Jamboree

13630 Atlantis Way, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Complete with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and obstacle course.

Click here for more information.

Huntington Beach

Falloween

Worthy Park | 1831 17th Street, Huntington Beach

October TBA, 2023 | 4 p.m. -8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Irvine

Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch & Fall Harvest Festival

5380 3/4 University Drive, Irvine, CA

Sept. 16th-Oct. 31st | Daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interactive activities, including ATV rides and even a pumpkin cannon.

Click here for more information.

Manassero Farms Pumpkin Patch

33 Irvine Valley, Irvine, CA

Sept. 23 – Oct. 31, 2023

Click here for more information.

Oogie Boogie Bash

Hangar 24 | 17877 Von Karman Avenue #Unit 110 Irvine, CA 92614

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Monster Splash

William J. Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center | 4601 Walnut Ave., Irvine

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Take a swim in the enchanted lagoon or a dip near the floating pumpkin patch.

Click here for more information.

Laguna

Pumpkin City

Laguna Hills Mall | 24203 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills

Sept. 30-Oct. 31, 2023

Monday -Thursday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Fri-Sun 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Haunted Trails

Crown Valley Park | 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

Oct. 12-15, 2023 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A "spine-chilling" walk-through experience.

Click here for more information.

Haunted Skate Contest

Laguna Niguel Skate and Soccer Park | 27745 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 | 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Lake Forest

Fall-O-Ween at Heritage Hill Historical Park

Spooktacular

Night of the Living Shred

Monster Mash Halloween Dance

Mission Viejo

TGIF Nights Halloween

Newport Beach

Fall Faire & Pumpkin Patch

Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens (Corona del Mar)

Halloween Spooktacular

Newport Beach Classic Car & Truck Festival

Boo at the Bay

Newport Beach Bar Crawl

Orange

Halloween Zoo-tacular

Orange Treats in the Streets

Irvine Pumpkin Patch

Trunk or Treat

Boo at the Oaks

Ronald McDonald House Trunk or Treat

San Clemente

Monster Dash 5k

Treat Street on Avenida Del Mar

Casa Romantica Halloween Party

ABC Tree Farm Pumpkin Patch

San Juan Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano Ghost Walk

Tricks & Treats Halloween Market

Santa Ana

Boo at the Santa Ana Zoo

Pumpkin Palooza at Discovery Cube OC

Halloween Minion Madness Rave

Santa Ana's Halloween Pub Crawl

Villa Park

Halloween Fest at Villa Park

Westminster

The Pumpkin Factory

Prism Haunt

Halloween Movie at the Park

Yorba Linda

Halloween Hike

Historic Yorba Cemetary

Fall Harvest Festival

Trunk or Treat Yorba Linda

Haunted OC Ghost Walks