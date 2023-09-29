Halloween 2023: scope these Orange County spooky scenes
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Calling all ghosts and ghouls! Spooky season is just getting started throughout all of Orange County.
Here's a complete hit list of 2023 Halloween haunts in Anaheim, Huntington, Santa Ana and more.
Anaheim
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
Spooky costumes, festive attractions and more, all at Disneyland Park & California Adventure.
Now through Oct. 31. Entry included with regular price of admission.
Click here for more information.
Tunnel of Terror Car Wash
Big Wave Car Wash @ 2219 Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim
Oct. 5-30, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Thurs., Fri., Sat.
Click here for more information.
Adventure City's Boo-tastic Halloween Party
1238 S Beach Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92804
Sept. 29th, Oct. 6th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th or 31st, 2023 | 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Anaheim Fall Festival & Halloween Parade
Downtown Anaheim | Center St Promenade, Anaheim, CA
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
Fall Festival: 11 a.m.– 6 p.m. | Halloween Parade: 7 p.m.
Children under 12 can enter the costume contest, and furry friends can enjoy the Halloween Pooch Paw-parade.
Click here for more information.
Anaheim Hills Festival Halloween Spooktacular
8020 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 | 4-6 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Nightmare on Center Street
435 W. Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Anaheim Plaza Trick-or-Treat
Anaheim Plaza Shopping Center | N. Euclid and Santa Ana Freeway, Anaheim, CA
Saturday 28, Oct. 2023 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
A spooky costume event for children 12 and under.
Click here for more information.
Anaheim Town Square
State College & Lincoln
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023
Click here for more information.
Halloween Monster Mash & More
Anaheim Garden Walk | 321 W. Katella Ave, Anaheim
Every Weekend of Oct. 2023 | Friday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday, Sunday 4 p.m – 9 p.m.
A family-friendly outdoor event full of spooky entertainment.
Click here for more information.
Pumpkin City
2180 E. Lincoln, Anaheim, CA 92806
Sept. 29 – Oct. 31, 2023
Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Friday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Muzeo's Fall Outdoor Movie Nights
241 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92805
Thursday Nights, 5-8 p.m.
Check out this Halloween-themed movie lineup.
- Oct. 19 – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Oct. 26 – Hocus Pocus
- Nov. 2 – Coco
Click here for more information.
Brea
Enchanted Country Pumpkins & Trees
480 N State College Blvd., Brea, CA 92821
Click here for more information.
Buena Park
Knott's Scary Farm & Camp Spooky
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620
Scary Farm: Select Dates Sept. 14 – Oct. 31, 2023.
Camp Spooky: Daytime Thurs. – Sun. Sept. 28-Oct. 29, 2023 + Oct. 31, 2023.
The Southern California tradition is back for another spooky season with this family-friendly event.
Click here for more information.
Vampirates! at Pirates Dinner Adventure
7600 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620
Sept. 30 - Oct. 31, 2023.
Pirate-themed dinner theater is back, and this time for spooky season.
Click here for more information.
The 17th Room
Buena Park Mall | 8420 On the Mall, Buena Park, CA 90620
Sept. 22, 23, 29, 20 | Oct. 1, 5-8, 10, 12-15, 18-22, 24-31.
This "spin-chilling adventure," is part maze, part escape room.
Click here for more information.
Costa Mesa
Hana Field Pumpkin Patch
Hana Field Sunflowers | 427 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Fridays - Sundays, Sept. 30 – Oct. 29, 2023 | 10 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Experience a wagon ride through the pumpkin patch.
Click here for more information.
Seasonal Adventures Pumpkin Patch
88 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Oct. 1 – Oct. 31
Monday -Thursday 3 p.m.-9 p.m. | Friday 3 p.m.-10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
A large pumpkin selection all from local growers at the OC fairgrounds.
Click here for more information.
Barktober Fest
Tewinkle Park | 970 Arlington Drive, Costa Mesa
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Includes a pet costume party and open pet adoptions.
Click here for more information.
Scarecrow Festival
Lions Park Event Lawn
1845 Park Ave., Costa Mesa
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Dana Point
Halloween Festival on Amber Lantern
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Amber Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629
A spook-tacular block party that includes a kids' craft zone, pumpkin patch, raffle prizes and more.
Click here for more information.
Halloween Spooktacular & Trunk or Treat
Dana Point Community Center | 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 | 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Dana Point Police Services will be on-site for trick or treating with bloodhounds, the bomb squad, K-9 team, SWAT, and more.
Click here for more information.
Spooky Seas at the Ocean Institute
Ocean Institute – 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point, CA 92629
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
A family-friendly event with bioluminescence laser tag, a costume contest, trick or treating and live music.
Fullerton
Downtown Fullerton Market Octo-Boo-Fest
125 E. Wilshire Ave., Fullerton
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 | 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Night of the Living Dead
Maverick Theater | 110 E. Walnut Avenue, Fullerton
Oct. 6 – 29, 2023
Friday 8 p.m. | Saturday 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. | Sunday 7 p.m.
A full ⅓ mile walk immersive experience through a ‘zombie outbreak.’
Click here for more information.
Haunted Fullerton Walking Tours
Hosted by Fullerton Museum
Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 2023 TBA | 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
A guided walk through some of Fullerton's most haunted sites.
Click here for more information.
Garden Grove
Dark Harvest Haunted Attraction
10201 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843
Friday, Sept. 29 – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 | Open Friday, Saturday & Sunday Only + Halloween
Click here for more information.
Jack O'Lantern Jamboree
13630 Atlantis Way, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Complete with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and obstacle course.
Click here for more information.
Huntington Beach
Falloween
Worthy Park | 1831 17th Street, Huntington Beach
October TBA, 2023 | 4 p.m. -8 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Irvine
Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch & Fall Harvest Festival
5380 3/4 University Drive, Irvine, CA
Sept. 16th-Oct. 31st | Daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Interactive activities, including ATV rides and even a pumpkin cannon.
Click here for more information.
Manassero Farms Pumpkin Patch
33 Irvine Valley, Irvine, CA
Sept. 23 – Oct. 31, 2023
Click here for more information.
Oogie Boogie Bash
Hangar 24 | 17877 Von Karman Avenue #Unit 110 Irvine, CA 92614
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Monster Splash
William J. Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center | 4601 Walnut Ave., Irvine
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Take a swim in the enchanted lagoon or a dip near the floating pumpkin patch.
Click here for more information.
Laguna
Pumpkin City
Laguna Hills Mall | 24203 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills
Sept. 30-Oct. 31, 2023
Monday -Thursday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Fri-Sun 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Haunted Trails
Crown Valley Park | 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
Oct. 12-15, 2023 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
A "spine-chilling" walk-through experience.
Click here for more information.
Haunted Skate Contest
Laguna Niguel Skate and Soccer Park | 27745 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 | 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Lake Forest
Fall-O-Ween at Heritage Hill Historical Park
Mission Viejo
Newport Beach
Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens (Corona del Mar)
Newport Beach Classic Car & Truck Festival
Orange
Ronald McDonald House Trunk or Treat
San Clemente
Treat Street on Avenida Del Mar
Casa Romantica Halloween Party
San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano Ghost Walk
Tricks & Treats Halloween Market
Santa Ana
Pumpkin Palooza at Discovery Cube OC
Santa Ana's Halloween Pub Crawl