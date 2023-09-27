Halloween 2023: Where to enjoy spooky season in the Inland Empire

Halloween lovers, rejoice!

For those all about pumpkin spice lattes, tricks and treats, and so much more – your favorite season is in full force.

Whether you already live in the Inland Empire or want to explore something different in Southern California, there are plenty of places to enjoy frightful and festive fun for all ages in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

See a list of events below.

Corona

Coffin Creek

The popular and haunted attraction is back for its 16th year on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights in October beginning Oct. 6.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Nightmare at Dos Lagos

Enter if you dare! Nightmare at Dos Lagos gives you an opportunity to enjoy a "Zombie Survival Experience" on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Fontana

Halloween Howl

Dog lovers, unite! Get your furry best friend dressed up in costume for Halloween Howl happening at Fontana Dog Park on Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Senior Center Fright Fest

Adults ages 55 and up are invited to this Halloween-themed event hosted at the Fontana Community Senior Center on Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Alley

This family-friendly event is scheduled for Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Treat or treating will be held at the following locations:

Cypress Center (8380 Cypress Avenue)

Jessie Turner Center (15556 Summit Avenue)

Don Day Center (14501 Live Oak Avenue)

Spooky Splash: Halloween Dive-In Movie

Watch the Halloween classic film "Hocus Pocus" at the Fontana Aquatic Center. The fun starts at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Día De Los Muertos

Honor and celebrate those we’ve lost at the Don Day Center on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Click here for more information on events being held by the city of Fontana.

Murrieta

ScareScape

Step into your wildest nightmares at this new haunted attraction at Heritage Hill.

Click here for more information.

Ontario

CHS Haunt

The Chaffey Theatre Company presents "Folklore," for an immersive walkthrough experience through the Black Forrest at Chaffey High School. Catch the action from Oct. 27 – 31.

Click here for more information on the CHS Haunt.

San Bernardino Mountains

Pumpkins in the Pines

Pumpkins in the Pines (Skypark at Santa's Village)

Two holidays collide as SkyPark at Santa’s Village transforms into a Halloween lover’s paradise in Skyforest. It’s fun for all ages and offers a pumpkin patch, treat-or-treating, and all your favorite seasonal food and drinks. Enjoy the Halloween magic from Oct. 7-29.

Click here for more information.

Riverside

Halloween Carnival at Bryant Park

Here’s an event for the little ghosts and goblins offering plenty of Halloween activities. The event takes place on Halloween from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Ghost Walk Riverside: CarnEVIL

The family-fun event hosted by the California Riverside Ballet takes place at St. Francis De Sales Catholic School on Oct. 20.

Click here for tickets.

Castle Dark

The event at Riverside’s Castle Park promises to deliver "frightful fun" with six all-new haunted experiences on select nights.

Click here for more information.

