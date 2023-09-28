Halloween in LA: Here's where to celebrate in 2023

article

As expected, Los Angeles does not disappoint when it comes to delivering plenty of options when it comes to celebrating Halloween.

While the City of Angels may not be as picturesque as other parts of the nation during this time of year, LA certainly has plenty of bragging rights with comfortable temperatures and authentic Hollywood magic.

From movie screenings to haunted houses, theme parks and so much more, there's a way to celebrate for all ages.

SUGGESTED:

See a list of events below.

Hollywood/Central Los Angeles

A replica of the Hollywood sign is seen among pumpkin decorations during the family preview night of the "Nights of the Jack" Halloween event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP (Getty Images) Expand

Cinespia Cemetery Screenings (Hollywood)

Disney Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" starring Danny Elfman at the Hollywood Bowl

Halloween Monster Night (Hollywood)

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood (Universal City)

West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval (West Hollywood)

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride (Griffith Park)

Boo at the L.A. Zoo (Griffith Park)

Fall Festival at The Original Farmers Market (Melrose)

Downtown Los Angeles

The Bride of Frankenstein with Live Opera

The Phantom of the Opera at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Long Beach

Shaqtoberfest (Downtown Long Beach)

Tunnel of Terror - Haunted Car Wash (Lakewood)

Northeast Los Angeles

Hallowe'en Spooktacular at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater (Highland Park)

Pomona Valley

Delusion: Nocturnes & Nightmares 2023 (Pomona)

San Gabriel Valley

Carved at Descanso Gardens (La Cañada Flintridge)

Halloween at Kidspace Children’s Museum (Pasadena)

The Haunting of Old Pasadena

Trick-or-Treating in Old Pasadena

Strange Science at The Hauntington(Pasadena)

Halloween Spooktacular (Covina)

Halloween Spooktacular (Claremont)

San Fernando Valley

Outdoor Encino Movie Nights - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Halloween Shop and Treat (Burbank)

Santa Clarita Valley

Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain (Santa Clarita)

SUGGESTED: Six Flags Fright Fest 2023 details revealed: How to get tickets

Halloween Scavenger Hunt and Spooky Stories (Santa Clarita)

South Bay

Family Halloween Carnival (Manhattan Beach)

Halloween Festivities @ IPL (Inglewood)

South Los Angeles

Halloween Paint & Sip (West Adams)

Westside

Halloween Bar Crawl (Santa Monica)

