Halloween 2023: Where to enjoy spooky season in Ventura County

Spooky season is underway, and before you know it, Halloween will be just around the corner!

From haunted houses and spooky movie screenings to family-friendly activities and trick-or-treating events, we've got you covered.

Check out a list of Halloween-themed events happening in Ventura County below.

Camarillo

Camarillo Old Town BooFest

Oct. 28 from 12-4 p.m.

Old Town Camarillo

Admission: Free

Event will include trick-or-treating and costume contest. For more information, visit their website.

Halloween in the Park Camarillo

Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

1605 E. Burnley Street

Admission: Free

Enjoy a night of trick or treating, games, crafts, and more at the park. Dress up in your Halloween costume and have fun with the family, friends, and community. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Dogs welcome but must be on a leash. For more information, visit their website.

Howl-O-Ween

Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mission Oaks Park, 5501 Mission Oaks Boulevard

Admission: Free

Bring your dog in their scariest, funniest, most original costume – or even do matching costumes with your dog, to Howl-O-Ween at Mission Oaks Park. No registration necessary. Dog costume contest, pet vendors, raffles and food trucks will be on hand (or paw). Watch a show by Disc Dogs and learn how to train your dog to be a disc dog. For more information, visit their website.

Trick or Treat - Las Posas Plaza

Oct. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Las Posas Plaza

Admission: Free

Head to the Las Posas Plaza decked out in your Halloween costume and be prepared to trick or treat at participating merchants. There will be balloons and popcorn. Participants can meet at the Emporium next to Starbucks and receive a free trick or treat bag. For more information, visit their website.

Fillmore

Trunk or Treat: Fillmore

Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Downtown Fillmore – Central Avenue between Sespe Ave & Main Street

Admission: Free

Enjoy a fun night trick or treating in the heart of Downtown Fillmore. Are you ready to Trunk-or-Treat?! Bring the kids of all ages out to trick or treat at this super safe Halloween location. For more information, visit their website.

Moorpark

Boo at the Zoo - America’s Teaching Zoo

October 21 & 22 and October 28 & 29

7075 Campus Rd.

Admission:

Adults (12-64yrs): $12

Child (3-12yrs) : $10

Seniors (65+): $10

Enjoy trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, free crafts and so much more. For more information, visit their website.

Underwood Family Farms Fall Harvest Festival

Sept. 30- Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Admission: General Admission: $14.00 at gate only Monday-Friday

The 26th Annual Fall Harvest Festival returns with the giant Pumpkin Patch, Pick Your Own & Fall Harvest experience! The site will be filled with games, rides, photos ops, live entertainment, themed weekends, bands and more! Weekends will include all performances, bands, demonstrations & entertainment. Pick Your Own fruit, vegetables, and flowers as well as tractor-pulled wagon rides around the farm, Animal Center & visits with animals are offered daily. For more information, visit their website.

Haunted High Street

October 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Admission: Free (small fee to play in the Carnival)

Haunted High Street is full of fun activities for all ages! Enjoy trunk-or-treating, costume contest, a dance party, crafts and more. For more information, visit their website.

Oxnard

Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The popular drive-through-style trick-or-treating experience is back! For more information, visit their website.

Let the Ghoul Times Roll Sk8 Nite

Oct. 13 from 6-9 p.m.

328 S. B Street

If you missed the Sk8 Nites in September, be sure to make it out to our Let the Ghoul Times Roll Sk8 Nite Friday, October 13. Bring your own skates as skates are not available for rental. The Halloween-themed event welcomes everyone to wear their costumes. For more information, visit the event page.

Parade of Frights - Channel Islands Harbor

October 28 from 2-9 p.m.

Channel Islands Harbor

Admission: Free

Halloween weekend at the Channel Islands Harbor is sure to be howling with the 2nd Annual "Parade of Frights." The Parade of Frights, a non-competitive, Halloween-themed boat parade is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Prior to the Parade of Frights, a variety of organizations and businesses will be offering Halloween-related events and activities. For more information, visit their website.

Trick or Treat at The Collection at RiverPark

Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

The Collection at RiverPark invites princesses, pirates and pumpkins of all ages to collect fang-tastic treats at The Collection at RiverPark’s annual trick-or-treat event.

Reservations are required. You can register on Eventbrite.

For more information, visit their website.

Port Hueneme

Spook-tacular Port Hueneme

Oct. 26 from 5-8 p.m.

550 Park Ave.

Admission: Free

Need a pumpkin to carve for Halloween? Join them for a Spook-Tacular evening at the Orvene S. Carpenter Community Center! There will be treats, train rides, hay mazes, pumpkin patch and more. For more information, visit their website.

Santa Paula

Santa Paula Theater Center Ghostwalk

Oct. 13-29

102 N 7th St.

Admission: $15 Adults; $10 Children 12 and under

Ghostwalk 2023 follows its 28-year tradition with historically based stories, real or imagined, told by ghost citizens that lived or might have lived in the Santa Clara River Valley. Guests will be led by a ghostly companion for a 1-hour tour through this year’s chosen magical and mysterious environment, Santa Paula Masonic Temple. The 2023 GhostWalk location of Masonic Temple will provide the backdrop for each story, with each location transformed into a ghostly stage for each of the featured ghosts. Guests will enjoy hearing the stories of the dearly departed as they are accompanied by their ghostly host throughout the walk. For more information, visit their website.

Prancers Pumpkin Patches

Oct. 1- Oct. 31

18540 E Telegraph Rd.



Admission: $12

Aside from all the favorite attractions like the sunflower maze, single and double-barrel train rides and electric bull, there's so much more in store for everyone. For more information, visit their website.

Simi Valley

Halloween Fun at the Simi Valley Town Center

Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1555 Simi Town Center Way

Admission: Free

The event will include vendors, live entertainment, beer and wine garden, city expo, free kids’ fun zone and more. There will also be trick or treating from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Annual Youth Halloween Carnival

October 31 from 4-7 p.m.

5005 Los Angeles Ave.

Admission: $6 for 3 – 12 years. $8 for 13 -18 years. 2 and under is FREE

Trick-or-Treat Village: Take a stroll through our trick or treat village. Booths will be filled with inflatables, lights, and of course candy. For more information, visit their website.

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival

Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Strathearn Historical Park & Museum, 137 Strathearn Place

Event to include music, entertainment, craft vendors, crafts for kids, face painting, food and more. Costumes encouraged. For more information, visit their website.

Thousand Oaks

Reign of Terror Haunted House

Various dates in October

225 N. Moorpark Road

Admission: General admission $35 or $40 Immediate Access $60 or $65

The award-winning Reign of Terror Haunted House features 10 interconnected attractions, 138 separate rooms to walk through and hordes of frightful characters waiting to give you a thrill. All 10 attractions have been updated. For more information, visit their website.

Haunted Trails & Costume Contest

Oct. 21 from 6-9 p.m.

2525 N. Moorpark Rd.

Costume Contest: 6:00-7:00pm

Reptile Show – Immediately after the Costume Contest

Trunk-Or-Treat Street: 6:00-8:30pm

First departure down the trail starts at 7:00pm!

For more information, visit their website.

Conejo Fall Fest

Oct. 13-15

Admission: Free

The Conejo Fall Fest is a community event for all. A Thousand Oaks tradition for over 40 years including 3 days of excitement, food, fun and entertainment. Come celebrate the joy of fall, great friends, and the love of family at the Conejo Fall Fest. For more information, visit their website.

Ventura

Harvest Festival Arts and Craft show

Oct. 6-8

10 W Harbor Blvd.



Admission: $9.00 General Admission

$7.00 Seniors (62+)

$7.00 Military

$4.00 Kids (13-17)

FREE (12 & Under)

For more information, visit their website.

Trunk or Treat Ventura

Oct. 28 from 3-7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Downtown Ventura’s Costume Contest & Trick-or-Treating returns. The Costume Contest starts at 3pm at the Main Street Stage. Special prizes will be awarded, thanks to RocketFizz!

Trick-or-Treat at Main Street businesses from 4pm-7pm.

Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest

Oct. 28 from 12-2 p.m.

1583 Spinnaker Dr.

Admission: Free

A wonderful display of dogs (and owners) in creative and thematic costumes are invited to join the fun! Enter your pup in the fun and parade your pooch around the pet-friendly Harbor Village. For more information, visit their website.

Kids Seaside Trick or Treat

Oct. 29 from 12-2 p.m.

1583 Spinnaker Dr.

Admission: Free

Dress up the kids and navigate through the Ventura Harbor Village. This free community event features over a dozen treat stops at participating Harbor shops and restaurants! It will be two hours packed full of sweets, face painting, fortune-telling, and family fun. For more information, visit their website.

