Hail in Koreatown: LA experiencing winter-like weather

It may be spring, but Los Angeles is experiencing some winter-like weather conditions.

A cold storm moved into the region Thursday, bringing cloudy skies along with showers, thunderstorms, and snow in low mountain elevations. It also brought a hail storm to Koreatown.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows cars covered in hail as rain falls.

While rain totals are expected to be relatively low, this storm will be extremely chilly. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will remain below normal, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains and the 14 Freeway corridor, with forecasters predicting possible accumulations of 10 inches above 6,000 feet, 3 to 6 inches as low as 5,000 feet and 3 inches at 3,000 feet -- all accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph.

A less severe winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for the Antelope Valley foothills and the 5 Freeway corridor. Those areas could receive up to 3 inches of snow.

There is a chance of early showers Saturday, but drier conditions are expected by sunrise. The rest of the day is mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday and Monday conditions are expected to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Tuesday spring weather returns and temperatures are expected to be in the 80s. The valleys and IE will reach 85 degrees on Thursday and the low desert will see 93 degrees on Thursday.