Grocery store workers rally in Long Beach

Grocery store workers staged a rally in Long Beach as negotiations between the chain and the union stall.

FOX 11 was outside the Ralphs supermarket as union grocery workers and community members called for fair wages on the essential workers. Workers argued the pandemic placed a major toll on these essential workers, as many worked around the clock and had to deal with staffing issues.

Joining the union grocery workers Tuesday night were Long Beach Union School District board member Megan Kerr; Josh Lowenthal, a candidate for Assembly District 69; Andrea Zinder, president of the United Food and Comercial Workers.

