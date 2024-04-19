Grenade donated to thrift store prompts evacuation in Lomita

A thrift store in Lomita had to be evacuated on Friday after someone donated what was believed to be a live grenade.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call shortly before 12:30 p.m. reporting that among other donated items, staff at Savers Thrift Superstore located the grenade with a pin intact.

The store, located on S Western Avenue, was evacuated as the LAPD bomb squad investigated.

It is unclear who dropped the grenade off at the thrift shop.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.