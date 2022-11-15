$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row

The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday.

The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office.

Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the money will be used to provide outreach and services that include housing and health care. It is expected to help two-thirds of the unhoused women and their families living on Skid Row, officials said.

"Skid Row is the epicenter of the homelessness crisis in our city -- and we're bringing every available resource to bear in serving our unhoused neighbors in this community," Garcetti said. "This investment will help to bring the safety and stability that every Angeleno deserves to hundreds of women and their families."

The state program was created to help fund local efforts to ensure the safety and well being of people living in encampments. The grant can be used for services such as outreach, engagement, housing navigation and workforce development.

The funding came together through a partnership with the state, the city and county of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and Downtown Women's Center.

Stephen David Simon, interim executive director of LAHSA, said the funding continues "significant investment and goal alignment" between the state, city and county that took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am extremely grateful to Governor Newsom for this funding, which will change the lives of hundreds of women and their families in Skid Row," Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said. "I look forward to continuing our work with the city of Los Angeles, the state, and our nonprofit partners to offer pathways to permanent housing options for the Skid Row community."