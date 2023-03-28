Grant program available for San Bernardino County businesses impacted by storm

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a program to help mountain businesses impacted by the recent storm get back on their feet.

Under the 'Mountain Small Business Grants Snow Response Program', mountain businesses and non-profits with 50 or fewer employees are eligible for a one-time $3,000 grant. Businesses with more than 50 but fewer than 500 employees can receive $15,000 to assist with recovery from the recent snowstorms.

In early March a series of massive storms buried communities in feet of snow, leaving several residents stuck and in need of help.

According to the county, qualifying businesses must have been in operation prior to February 27 and have a brick-and-mortar location in the affected San Bernardino Mountains.

"The recent snowstorm had devastating impacts for many businesses in the mountains. These grants will help them to recover financially as they work to reopen to serve the community. I will continue working hard to obtain additional resources for our mountain businesses and residents," said Supervisor Dawn Rowe.

The funds are intended to help businesses with rent and utilities.

The county says the application will go live in April and is available at snowinfo.sbcounty.gov/.